Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Glaukos by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 4.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Glaukos by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Glaukos by 36.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Glaukos by 9.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.71. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

