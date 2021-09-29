Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 40.0% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,024,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,225,000 after acquiring an additional 66,817 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 75,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 21.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 45,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $162.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.56. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.35.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.