Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Shares Down 5.2%

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s stock price was down 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $23.57. Approximately 9,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 609,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GSL shares. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83. The company has a market cap of $862.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $82.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 21.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth $1,217,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 285,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.