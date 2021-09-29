Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Issues Earnings Results

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GLBS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 641,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,167. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Globus Maritime has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.24% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

