Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet cut Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of GLNG stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.76. 1,968,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,923. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.57 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 109.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 4.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth $334,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 104.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,066 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

