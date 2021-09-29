Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Gap Down to $48.79

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.79, but opened at $47.66. Golden Entertainment shares last traded at $48.71, with a volume of 1,293 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDEN. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.90.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.67 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $992,274.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 260,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,806,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $790,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,363. 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 72.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

