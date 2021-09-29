Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,055 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,673 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,016 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 26,474 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

CSCO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.54. The stock had a trading volume of 406,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,088,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $234.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

