Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 81,125 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 833.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,125 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 1.5% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of USMV traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.78. 11,789,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.65 and its 200-day moving average is $73.71.

