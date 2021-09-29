Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Rollins by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,153,000 after acquiring an additional 101,515 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Rollins by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rollins by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Rollins by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,701,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,175,000 after acquiring an additional 59,239 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,067. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

