Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,514 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,824 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $37,976.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,772.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 786,605 shares of company stock worth $199,734,127 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $271.59. The company had a trading volume of 102,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $286.36. The company has a market cap of $265.89 billion, a PE ratio of 109.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.26 and a 200-day moving average of $239.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

