Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,810 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,810 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 85.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 99.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period.

Shares of SPMD stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.92. The stock had a trading volume of 50,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,514. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $48.78.

