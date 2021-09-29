GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch Sells 5,952 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 5,952 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $255,936.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Joseph Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 123,422 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $5,467,594.60.

Shares of GDRX opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average is $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in GoodRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GoodRx by 62.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,800 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in GoodRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in GoodRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,657,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in GoodRx by 31.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,931,000 after purchasing an additional 855,772 shares in the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GDRX shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

