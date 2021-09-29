GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.89

GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.89 and traded as high as $20.75. GP Strategies shares last traded at $20.66, with a volume of 146,922 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPX shares. B. Riley downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research cut GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $362.60 million, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $128.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GP Strategies during the first quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 75.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 75.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in GP Strategies by 7.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following Geographic Segments: North America, EMEA and Emerging Markets (Latin America and Asia Pacific countries). It provides Workforce Transformation Services into three primary solution sets: Organizational Performance Solutions (OPS), Technical Performance Solutions (TPS) and Automotive Performance Solutions (APS).

