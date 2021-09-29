GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.89

GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.89 and traded as high as $20.75. GP Strategies shares last traded at $20.66, with a volume of 146,922 shares.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPX shares. B. Riley downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research cut GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.
The company has a market capitalization of $362.60 million, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GP Strategies during the first quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 75.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 75.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in GP Strategies by 7.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX)
GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following Geographic Segments: North America, EMEA and Emerging Markets (Latin America and Asia Pacific countries). It provides Workforce Transformation Services into three primary solution sets: Organizational Performance Solutions (OPS), Technical Performance Solutions (TPS) and Automotive Performance Solutions (APS).
