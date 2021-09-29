Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ducommun by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $599.22 million, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average is $54.92. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $160.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.