Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 35,900 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 35.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 537,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after acquiring an additional 140,742 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 162.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 262,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $302,289.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $91,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,253 shares of company stock worth $2,347,268. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

