Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 7,180 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBK opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $23.98 and a one year high of $51.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.71.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.60 million. Analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

TCBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

