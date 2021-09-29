Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Gap Down to $95.32

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $95.32, but opened at $92.50. Gravity shares last traded at $91.43, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.58 and its 200-day moving average is $111.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of -0.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Gravity in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Gravity in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gravity by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gravity in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Gravity in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. 9.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.