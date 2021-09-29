Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Gap Down to $95.32

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $95.32, but opened at $92.50. Gravity shares last traded at $91.43, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.58 and its 200-day moving average is $111.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of -0.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Gravity in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Gravity in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gravity by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gravity in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Gravity in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. 9.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

