Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) traded down 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63. 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 5,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32.

Great Eagle Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GEAHF)

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

