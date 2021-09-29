Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $183,000 Position in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Subaru were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Subaru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Subaru alerts:

Shares of FUJHY opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. Subaru Co. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $11.01.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Subaru had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Subaru Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUJHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.