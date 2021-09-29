Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $57,000 Position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GORO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of GORO stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $119.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.72. Gold Resource Co. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $3.78.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.84 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 0.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other.

