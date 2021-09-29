Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 129 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.18% of BlackLine worth $11,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 41.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,632,000 after acquiring an additional 561,782 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 107.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,091,000 after buying an additional 459,630 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter worth $23,728,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 25.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 928,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,262,000 after buying an additional 189,560 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BL opened at $118.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.76. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.04 and a beta of 0.89.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $148,937.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $53,924.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,144.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,395 shares of company stock worth $25,041,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

