Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $11.30 Million Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $11,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,040 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,205,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,556,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,489,000 after purchasing an additional 110,904 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,744,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

