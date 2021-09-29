Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $12 Million Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,697 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 988,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,597,000 after purchasing an additional 253,244 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,319,000 after purchasing an additional 149,896 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $17,827,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,711,000 after acquiring an additional 108,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,160,000 after acquiring an additional 94,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,855 shares of company stock worth $20,456,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $177.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $209.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The business had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.67) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

