Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $9.83 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $9,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 328,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,170 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 446,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,152,000 after purchasing an additional 34,170 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMN stock opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

