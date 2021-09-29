Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 13.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,661,381 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 257,508 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $10,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 429,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 345,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,900,411 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,556 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 360,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,958,177 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,438,586 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,448 shares in the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KGC. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.