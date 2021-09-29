Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 139,669 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 139,669 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.16% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $10,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,331,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,549,000 after purchasing an additional 904,103 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 427.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 451,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 366,207 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $452,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,048 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 20,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

NYSE:COG opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

