Growth DeFi (GRO) Price Tops $12.05 on Top Exchanges

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded up 22.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $12.05 or 0.00029107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Growth DeFi has a total market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $65,939.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded 54.8% higher against the US dollar.

Growth DeFi (GRO) is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 579,148 coins and its circulating supply is 434,131 coins. The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

