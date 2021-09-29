Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 914.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 399,098 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth about $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.48. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.04 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 21.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on OMAB shares. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

