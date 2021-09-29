Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

GNTY opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $432.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $29.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $73,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,376. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $269,774. Insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 14.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 22.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 64,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 11.9% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 15.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

