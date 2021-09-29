Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 4,424 shares.The stock last traded at $34.20 and had previously closed at $34.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.29.

Get Hailiang Education Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hailiang Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,189,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Hailiang Education Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hailiang Education Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.