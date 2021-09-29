Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.62. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

HLFDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Halfords Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4626 per share. This represents a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

About Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

