Halving Coin (HALV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $145.00

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Halving Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Halving Coin has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. Halving Coin has a total market cap of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Halving Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00065137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00104700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00137664 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,116.83 or 1.00173170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.03 or 0.06784099 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.91 or 0.00773450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Halving Coin Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space

Halving Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.