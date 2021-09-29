Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Hammerson alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.

About Hammerson

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hammerson (HMSNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.