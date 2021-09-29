Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harbour Energy plc is an independent oil and gas company. Harbour Energy plc, formerly known as Premier Oil plc, is based in UK. “

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HBRIY. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company.

Shares of HBRIY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.16. 8,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harbour Energy (HBRIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.