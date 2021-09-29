Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom Sells 3,900 Shares

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $39,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Richard L. Md Lindstrom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 14,160 shares of Harrow Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $128,714.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $249.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 million. Harrow Health had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at $70,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,578,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 46,143 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at $824,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at $90,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HROW. Aegis began coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harrow Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

