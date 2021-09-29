Hayek Kallen Investment Management Buys 392 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.7% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after buying an additional 52,362 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after buying an additional 88,276 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after buying an additional 40,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $43.24. 366,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,683,717. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $242.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Mizuho upped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

