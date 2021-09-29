Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $7.21 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.0% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period.

VGSH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,857. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average of $61.50. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

