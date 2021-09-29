HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 2,255 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth $1,681,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $14,033,402. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $212.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.49 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.35.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.73.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

