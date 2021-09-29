HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 489 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 42.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Roku by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Roku by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after purchasing an additional 58,601 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total value of $31,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,578,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $25,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $203,888,131. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock opened at $310.57 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $183.22 and a one year high of $490.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $367.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 189.37 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.58.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

