HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Biogen by 10.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Biogen by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 192,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,963,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $13,600,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock opened at $284.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.27 and a 200 day moving average of $311.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.26 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.51 price objective (down from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.04.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.