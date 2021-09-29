HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices stock opened at $171.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $178.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

