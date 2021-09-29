HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 13,408 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,406 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $80,483,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,188 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,502,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,911,000 after buying an additional 4,967,888 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,773 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,962,107 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,383 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE F opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.36. Ford Motor has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.