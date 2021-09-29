HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,324 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

