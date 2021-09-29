HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,976,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,798,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,023,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

NYSE:WFC opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

