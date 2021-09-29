HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 890 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZM. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,292 shares of company stock valued at $78,646,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $261.89 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $259.80 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $329.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.29.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZM. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.75.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

