Head-To-Head Contrast: NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) & Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY)

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 3.07, meaning that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Leafbuyer Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 2,229.76 -$16.51 million N/A N/A Leafbuyer Technologies $2.53 million 2.45 -$5.51 million N/A N/A

Leafbuyer Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76% Leafbuyer Technologies -93.04% -1,277.67% -56.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NextPlay Technologies and Leafbuyer Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextPlay Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.38%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NextPlay Technologies beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

