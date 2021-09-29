HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Gap Down to $49.77

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.77, but opened at $48.67. HeadHunter Group shares last traded at $49.15, with a volume of 184 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 23,325 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,973,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 523.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 74,449 shares in the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

