Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $29.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 80.84 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $31.31.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 25.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 24.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,160,000 after purchasing an additional 364,815 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

