Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Acquired by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,008 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $21,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSII traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.71. 1,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,505. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.36. The company has a market capitalization of $853.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34 and a beta of 0.86. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $46.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $259.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $227,530.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,555.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $267,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,422 shares of company stock worth $954,505. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

