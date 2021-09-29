Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

HEINY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Heineken stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.17. 34,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,010. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average is $56.97. Heineken has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.4403 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

